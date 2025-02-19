Check out the live streaming details for Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2025 match to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

The UP Warriorz Women are set to face off against the Delhi Capitals Women in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League at Kotambi Stadium. A total of 32 matches will be played in the group stages, with the top team on the leaderboard earning a direct spot in the final. The teams in the next two positions will compete in an eliminator match, with the winner advancing to face the top team in the grand finale.

Led by Meg Lanning, the Delhi Capitals are determined to secure their first title after finishing as runners-up in the previous two seasons. With a strong core squad and the addition of wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce, the team boasts talented players like Shafali, Jemimah, Shikha, and Radha Yadav, along with skilled overseas players. Currently with one win and one loss in the season so far, the team is eager to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, the UP Warriorz faced a defeat in their last match against the Gujarat Giants, where they were limited to a score of 143 after being put into bat first. Despite a strong start from their bowlers, the opposition easily chased down the target.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 19th. The match will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The playing surface at this venue is conducive to batting, promising high scores for both teams. With dew anticipated to form, teams will likely opt to chase targets in order to take advantage of the conditions.

Weather report

The forecast for today is partly cloudy and warm, with a high temperature of 25°C. There is no expected rainfall.

Predicted playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor/Anjali Sarvani, Kranti Goud

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen

