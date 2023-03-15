Search icon
UPW vs RCB WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently at the bottom of the standings, having failed to secure any points in their first five games.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

UPW vs RCB, WPL 2023

The UP Warriorz are set to take on the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the 13th match of the WPL 2023 at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on March 15th. Despite a recent loss against the Mumbai Indians by eight wickets, the UP Warriorz remain in a respectable third position in the table with two wins from four games.

Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath put on a stunning display of batting prowess, each scoring a half-century to help the Warriorz amass a total of 159/6 in their first innings. However, their efforts were in vain as the Mumbai Indians chased down the target with ease, winning by eight wickets and with 15 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered yet another defeat, their fifth in a row, as they were beaten by the Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their latest match. Ellyse Perry continued her impressive form, scoring yet another fifty as RCB posted a respectable total of 150/4 in their first innings. However, the Capitals proved too strong, chasing down the target with six wickets and two balls remaining.

Match Details

UP Warriorz Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 13

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST 

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

UPW vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Alyssa Healy, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Grace Harris, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Kiran Navgire

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone

UPW vs RCB Probable playing XIs

UP Warriorz: K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, TM McGrath, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Alyssa Healy(C), S Ecclestone, S Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad

RCB: S Mandhana(C), DD Kasat, HC Knight, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Preeti Bose, S Asha, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt

READ| WPL 2023: Can Royal Challengers Bangalore still qualify for playoffs despite five losses in a row?

