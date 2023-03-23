UPW vs MIW WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women

UPW vs MIW, WPL 2023

On Friday, March 24, the Mumbai Indians will face off against the UP Warriorz in the eliminator game of the Women's Premier League. The Mumbai Indians have been on a hot streak, winning five consecutive games before stumbling slightly and finishing second on the points table with six wins. Meanwhile, the UP Warriorz regrouped after a shaky start and found their momentum at just the right time. The winner of this match will go on to face the Delhi Capitals in the finals.

Peaking at the right time is crucial, and the Mumbai Indians are hoping to continue their winning ways. Although the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side bounced back to win their last league game against RCB, their batting has looked slightly shaky. Nat Sciver and Hayley Matthews have struggled to get going in the last three games, putting a lot of pressure on the middle order. Matthews is the leading run-getter for the side with 232 runs, and the Mumbai Indians are hoping that the all-rounder hits top form in the eliminator.

On the other hand, the UP Warriorz are banking on the spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma to provide breakthroughs. The duo has been sensational with the ball in hand, picking up 14 and nine wickets respectively. However, the Warriorz batting has struggled to get going, especially the top order.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Date & Time: March 24, 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

UPW vs MIW Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Matthews, Harmanpreet, Grace Harris

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath, Vastrakar, Nat Sciver

Bowlers: Ecclestone, Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UPW vs MIW My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Saika Ishaque

READ| 'I was poisoned with mercury, Shahid Afridi paid 40-50 lakh..': Pakistan cricketer's shocking revelation