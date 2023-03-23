UPW vs MI-W WPL 2023 Eliminator: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

WPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians have finally broken their two-match losing streak by defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league game of the Women's Premier League. However, their victory was bittersweet as the Delhi Capitals overtook them in the points table, securing a direct entry to the final of the competition.

Nonetheless, the Mumbai Indians can take solace in their win against RCB, which will undoubtedly boost the players' confidence as they prepare to face the UP Warriorz in the Eliminator. However, the team's star middle-order pair, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur, have been struggling in recent games, which is a cause for concern for the Mumbai-based outfit.

Yastika Bhatia showcased her full potential against RCB, after a few lackluster performances with the bat. The young opener took her time to settle in at the crease, but once she found her rhythm, she unleashed a flurry of boundaries that put immense pressure on the bowlers. Bhatia has been a crucial player for the Mumbai Indians throughout the WPL, and her contributions behind the wicket have been instrumental in most dismissals.

Unfortunately, Bhatia's opening partner, Hayley Matthews, was dismissed on the very first delivery of the chase, despite the third umpire's intervention. Matthews had provided a blistering start for her team during the powerplay and had also been economical with the ball against RCB.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Date & Time: March 24, 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Pitch Report

The upcoming match is set to take place at the renowned D.Y. Patil Stadium. This venue boasts a pitch that is particularly favorable for batting, with spinners experiencing optimal conditions during the latter half of the innings. As for the expected score, a par score of 160 is anticipated on this surface.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Navi Mumbai predicts a temperature range of 23 to 33 degrees Celsius.

MI vs UPW Probable Playing XIs

MI: Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita

UPW: Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrwat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navigire, Deepti Sharma, Ecclestone, Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Yashasri

