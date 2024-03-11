UPW vs GG-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

UPW vs GG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 18 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

In a crucial Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match on Monday, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will compete at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz, currently in fourth place, secured a narrow 1-run victory against Delhi Capitals in their previous match. On the other hand, Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants, placed fifth, suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

For Gujarat Giants, winning is essential to stay in contention for a playoff spot. However, they face a tough challenge from UP Warriorz, who previously defeated them in Bengaluru. The Warriorz, undefeated against the Giants in their three WPL encounters, can displace Royal Challengers Bangalore from the third spot with a win, ending the Giants' playoff aspirations. The match marks the first clash between UPW and GG in Delhi, following their previous meetings in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Match details

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 18th Match

Date and Time: March 11, 2024, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

UPW vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarwani

UPW vs GG My Dream11 team

A Healy, B Mooney, G Harris, S Sehrawat, T McGrath, A Gardner, D Sharma (C), K Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone (VC), R Gayakwad, T Kanwer