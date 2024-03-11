Twitter
Cricket

UPW vs GG-W, Match 18 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 02:34 PM IST

The upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 match features a crucial showdown between Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

UPW, led by Alyssa Healy, enters the game with momentum from a 1-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Beth Mooney's GG suffered a setback with a seven-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians. GG, currently fifth, must win to stay in the playoff race, facing UPW, who previously defeated them in Bengaluru.

Warriorz, unbeaten against GG in three WPL encounters, can displace Royal Challengers Bangalore from third place and eliminate GG's playoff hopes. This encounter marks their first meeting in Delhi after previous matchups in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Live streaming details

When will the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match be played?

The GG vs UPW WPL 2024 match will be played on Monday, 11 March, as per the date on the schedule.

When will the GG vs UPW WPL 2024 match begin?

According to the details on the schedule, the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on Monday.

Where will the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 be played?

Fans should note that the WPL match between GG and UPW will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match in India?

You can watch the live broadcast of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match on the Sports 18 Network channel in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the GG vs UPW WPL 2024 in India?

The GG vs UPW WPL 2024 match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website for viewers in India on Monday.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Delhi is renowned for not favoring high-scoring encounters, particularly as the season progresses, resulting in slower wickets. Therefore, the upcoming game is not expected to be a high-scoring affair. Spinners can anticipate ample turn from the surface, and a competitive score would likely range between 155 to 160 runs. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature is projected to be around 28 degrees Celsius. As the day unfolds, the minimum temperature is expected to reach approximately 23 degrees Celsius.

Probable playing XI

Gujarat Giants:

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Bharti Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana, Meghana Singh, Shabnam Shakil/Mannat Kashyap

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath/Chamari Athapaththu/Danni Wyatt, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Poonam Khenmar, Sophie Eccelstone, Gouhar Sultana, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

 

 

 

