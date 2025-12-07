Updated WTC 2025-27 points table: Australia thrash England by 8 wickets in pink-ball Test; where does India stand now?

Australia climbed further up the WTC 2025–27 standings after an 8-wicket win over England in the pink-ball Test. The result tightens the race at the top, with India closely tracking the leaders as the table shifts again. Here’s the updated WTC points table and India’s position.

England faced a crushing defeat by 8 wickets within just four days during the second Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series. The pink-ball Test at The Gabba in Brisbane saw England give away a first-innings lead of 177 runs, followed by a mere 241 runs in their second innings, setting a target of just 65 runs for Australia to chase in four sessions. The Australians wasted no time, achieving the target in just 10 overs.

This loss in the Day-Night Test has caused England to drop to seventh place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.

The English team has only managed to accumulate 26 points out of a possible 84, resulting in a PCT% of 30.95. They are only ahead of Bangladesh (16.67) and the West Indies (5.55) in terms of PCT% in the WTC 2025-27 standings.

Meanwhile, Australia continues to dominate the WTC 2025-27 points table, having won all five matches played in the current cycle. They boast 60 points and a perfect 100 PCT%.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Rank Team Played Won Lost Drawn Points PCT (%) 1 Australia 5 5 0 0 60 100.00 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 4 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 5 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 6 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 4 33.33 7 England 7 2 4 1 26 30.95 8 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.66 9 West Indies 6 0 5 1 4 5.55

In the ongoing WTC cycle, England has secured victories in only two out of seven matches played thus far. In the 2025 edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, England triumphed over India at Leeds and Lord’s in June and July, respectively, but faced disheartening defeats in the second and fifth Tests at Edgbaston and The Oval. The fourth Test between the two teams in Manchester ended in a draw.

Additionally, England incurred a penalty of 2 points due to a slow over rate during the India-England series in the summer.

As a result of England's decline in the WTC 2025-27 points table, the 2021 WTC champions, New Zealand, have moved up from 7th to 6th place, now holding a PCT% of 33.33. They played to a draw against the West Indies in the first Test of their ongoing three-match series in New Zealand.

India, on the other hand, remains in 5th place in the points table. The two-time WTC runners-up have a PCT% of 48.11 after winning only four out of nine Tests played in the current cycle.

