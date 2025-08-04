Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Harnessing Predictive Intelligence: Lalitha Amarapalli’s Vision for Compliance Innovation in Regulated Industries

Scaling Resilience Engineering: Why Feroskhan Hasenkhan Turns Operational Complexity into Research-Driven Cloud Systems

What is fawning? Popular trend among Gen Z that is causing worry due to...

Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'

Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security

SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly

20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore...

Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after thrilling Oval Test, check where India, England stand

India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched in...; top speed will be...; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built by...

India's newest weapon has 144 missiles, track enemies from 500 km, it is built b

Harnessing Predictive Intelligence: Lalitha Amarapalli’s Vision for Compliance Innovation in Regulated Industries

Predictive AI for Compliance: Lalitha Amarapalli's Vision

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after thrilling Oval Test, check where India, England stand

After Team India defeated England at the Oval, the Points Table of the current cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) saw a slight change in rankings. Check it out below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after thrilling Oval Test, check where India, England stand
India beat England by 6 runs at the Oval to level the 5-match Test series

TRENDING NOW

India stunned England on Day 5 of the Oval Test when they defeated the home side by just 6 runs to level the 5-match series. Ahead of the 5th and final Test match, England were leading the series 2-1 and India needed to win the Oval Test to level the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. With the help of Mohammed Siraj's fifer and Prasidh Krishna's 4-wicket haul in the second innings, Team India pulled off their narrowest victory in Tests and also bettered their position in the Points Table of World Test Championship (WTC).

 

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table (Rankings in ascending order)

 

Australia - 3 wins in 3 matches (36 points and 100 PCT)

Sri Lanka - 1 win in 2 matches (16 points with 66.66 PCT)

India - 2 wins in 5 matches (28 points with 46.66 PCT)

England - 2 wins in 5 matches (26 points with 43.33 PCT)

Bangladesh - 0 wins in 2 matches (4 points with 16.67 PCT)

West Indies - 0 wins in 3 matches (0 points with 0 PCT)

 

Meanwhile, India's upcoming Test series includes one with the West Indies and the other one with South Africa, where the Men in Blue will play two games each with both teams on their home turf.

 

IND vs ENG 5th Test

 

The recently concluded Oval Test was full of cricket, drama, and emotions. Shubman Gill-led Team India clinched the game by 6 runs in the first Session of Day 5. The game was stopped early on Day 4 due to bad light, and in that situation, England were just 35 runs away from victory with four wickets in hand. However, it was Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's stellar bowling performances that stopped the home side from clinching the match.

 

With this win, India also levelled the 5-match series 2-2 and the two teams shared the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Elon Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city, plans expansion to...
Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city
Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over Rs 5000000 after marrying 8 rich men
Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over...
MS Dhoni opens up CSK's future, hints this 28-year-old may lead the team in IPL 2026
MS Dhoni opens up CSK's future, hints this 28-year-old may lead the team in IPL
Himachal monsoon havoc: Mandi, Kullu among worst-hit districts; IMD warns of more showers
Himachal monsoon havoc: Mandi, Kullu among worst-hit districts; IMD warns of...
How much did Vijay Deverakonda charge for Kingdom? Film made for Rs 130 crore, actor also has...
How much did Vijay Deverakonda charge for Kingdom?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE