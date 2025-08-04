Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after thrilling Oval Test, check where India, England stand

Harnessing Predictive Intelligence: Lalitha Amarapalli’s Vision for Compliance Innovation in Regulated Industries
CRICKET
After Team India defeated England at the Oval, the Points Table of the current cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) saw a slight change in rankings. Check it out below.
India stunned England on Day 5 of the Oval Test when they defeated the home side by just 6 runs to level the 5-match series. Ahead of the 5th and final Test match, England were leading the series 2-1 and India needed to win the Oval Test to level the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. With the help of Mohammed Siraj's fifer and Prasidh Krishna's 4-wicket haul in the second innings, Team India pulled off their narrowest victory in Tests and also bettered their position in the Points Table of World Test Championship (WTC).
Australia - 3 wins in 3 matches (36 points and 100 PCT)
Sri Lanka - 1 win in 2 matches (16 points with 66.66 PCT)
India - 2 wins in 5 matches (28 points with 46.66 PCT)
England - 2 wins in 5 matches (26 points with 43.33 PCT)
Bangladesh - 0 wins in 2 matches (4 points with 16.67 PCT)
West Indies - 0 wins in 3 matches (0 points with 0 PCT)
Meanwhile, India's upcoming Test series includes one with the West Indies and the other one with South Africa, where the Men in Blue will play two games each with both teams on their home turf.
The recently concluded Oval Test was full of cricket, drama, and emotions. Shubman Gill-led Team India clinched the game by 6 runs in the first Session of Day 5. The game was stopped early on Day 4 due to bad light, and in that situation, England were just 35 runs away from victory with four wickets in hand. However, it was Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna's stellar bowling performances that stopped the home side from clinching the match.
With this win, India also levelled the 5-match series 2-2 and the two teams shared the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy.