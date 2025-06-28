Australia triumphed over the West Indies in the opening Test of the three-match series, while Sri Lanka delivered a crushing victory against Bangladesh in the second Test.

Australia decisively defeated the West Indies in the opening Test of their three-match series in Barbados, achieving a 159-run victory. Josh Hazlewood's five-wicket haul and half-centuries from Travis Head were instrumental in Australia's triumph over the Windies, marking a strong start to their World Test Championship campaign. In another match, Sri Lanka also dominated Bangladesh, securing a convincing win by an innings and 78 runs in their first Test encounter.

In a game largely influenced by the bowlers, the Australians showcased a robust batting display in their second innings, despite trailing by 10 runs after the first. They were dismissed for 180 runs in the first innings, with Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph claiming nine wickets between them. The Windies responded well, reaching 190 runs in an innings that featured several contentious umpiring decisions favoring Australia.

In their second innings, the Australians delivered a commanding performance, with Travis Head, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey rescuing the team from a precarious position. After falling to 65/4 while chasing a 10-run deficit, Head and Webster combined for a crucial 102-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Head countered with a brisk 61 off 95 balls, while Webster anchored the innings with a solid 63 from 120 balls. Although Shamar Joseph took both their wickets, Alex Carey contributed a dynamic 65 off 75 balls, propelling the team close to 300 and helping them reach a total of 310, thus setting a target of 301 for the hosts.

Hazlewood then excelled with a five-wicket haul, as the Windies were dismissed in just one session on Day 3. Following this result, Australia ascended to the top of the WTC points table.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka dominated Bangladesh in both innings, with Pathum Nissanka scoring 158 runs as the Lankan Lions amassed 458 runs in response to Bangladesh's 247 in the first innings. Prabath Jayasuriya also shone with the ball, taking five wickets as Bangladesh was bowled out for a mere 133.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table

At present, Australia and England hold the top two positions in the WTC standings. Each country has played one match and secured a victory, resulting in a PCT of 100. Sri Lanka is in third place, having won one match and drawn another in their two-match series against Bangladesh. Bangladesh is in fourth place, with one draw and one loss to their name.

India and West Indies are at the bottom of the rankings among nations that have participated in at least one match. Both teams have lost the only match they have played.

