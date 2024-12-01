Carse's exceptional bowling display played a crucial role in limiting the Kiwis to 254 runs in the second innings.

England delivered a stunning performance to defeat New Zealand in the first Test of the ongoing three-match series, claiming victory by eight wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, December 1. Brydon Carse emerged as the hero for the tourists, showcasing his talent as a right-arm speedster by achieving his career-best figures of 6/42.

Carse's exceptional bowling display played a crucial role in limiting the Kiwis to 254 runs in the second innings. Additionally, Chris Woakes, a bowling all-rounder, made a significant impact in the second innings with figures of 3/59, following a wicketless performance in the first innings.

During the chase of 104 runs for victory, England faced an early setback with the dismissal of Zak Crawley in the second over. However, this setback did not hinder their progress towards the target. Employing their aggressive playing style, they swiftly approached the required runs, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Ben Duckett led the charge against the Kiwi bowlers, scoring 27 runs off 18 deliveries with four boundaries and a maximum. Despite his dismissal while attempting an upper cut, the standout performer was debutant Jacob Bethell, who remained unbeaten with a remarkable 50 runs off 37 balls, including eight fours and a maximum. Captain Joe Root also contributed with an unbeaten 23 runs off 15 balls, displaying his skill with three fours and a maximum.

Despite the impressive victory, England's position on the World Test Championship points table remains unchanged at six. However, they remain in contention for a spot in the final. Conversely, New Zealand's defeat on home soil has dealt a blow to their chances of advancing to the summit clash.

Also read| Where will India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match take place if PCB accepts hybrid model?