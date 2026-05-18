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Updated Points Table IPL 2026 after CSK vs SRH clash: Sunrisers Hyderabad seal Playoff spot with dominant 5-wicket win

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad became the second team to seal a berth for the Playoffs as they beat Chennai Super Kings in a crucial match at Chepauk.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 19, 2026, 12:14 AM IST

Updated Points Table IPL 2026 after CSK vs SRH clash: Sunrisers Hyderabad seal Playoff spot with dominant 5-wicket win
Updated Points Table after CSK vs SRH clash (AI-Generated)
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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) became the second team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to qualify for the Playoffs after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SRH registered a dominant 5-wicket win over the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after chasing down the 181-run target in the 19th over. Despite a tumbling start, Hyderabad's innings were steadied by a crucial 75-run partnership by Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan for the third wicket.

Interestingly, not only did SRH qualify for the next round by beating the home side tonight, but it also made the way for the Gujarat Titans (GT) as well. Yes, you read it right! GT also qualified for the Playoffs, and now only one spot is left among five contenders.

Updated Points Table IPL 2026

Rankings Teams Points NRR
1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 18 +1.065
2 Gujarat Titans 16 +0.400
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 +0.350
4 Punjab Kings 13 +0.227
5 Rajasthan Royals 12 +0.027
6 Chennai Super Kings 12 -0.016
7 Delhi Capitals  12 -0.871
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 -0.038
9 Mumbai Indians 8 -0.504
10 Lucknow Super Giants 8 -0.701

CSK vs SRH, Match 63, IPL 2026

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, the home side posted 180/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of Dewald Brevis' 44 off 27 and Kartik Sharma's 32 off 19. To qualify for the Playoffs, SRH needed 181 runs, and the Orange Army got exactly that.

The Pat Cummins-led side touched down the finish line in the 19th over itself, and with this win, SRH also qualified for the next round. Not only SRH, but the Gujarat Titans (GT) are also through to the Playoffs.

Now, with just one spot left for the Playoffs, each game for the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals has become important.

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