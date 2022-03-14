Headlines

Updated ICC World Test Championship points table after India's 238-run win over Sri Lanka - Check here

The countries ahead of India in the WTC points table are Australia, South Africa and Pakistan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 15, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Team India, who had played a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka went on the wrap up the series 2-0. India won the second Test - day-night game - by 238 runs to gain 12 crucial ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Points. The pink-ball Test match between Rohit Sharma-led India and Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka had taken place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Day 1 of the 2nd Test saw the game being dominated by the bowlers of both sides and just Shreyas Iyer's 92 runs off 98 balls was the only top score, including 10 fours and 4 sixes. The batter was helped by Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant, which helped India score 252 runs.

Day 2 saw Pant's 31-ball 50 put the Sri Lankan attack into a frenzy while Iyer yet again conjured up a measured fifty to let India grab complete control. India set the visitors with a mammoth 447-run target after declaring their second innings at 303 for nine.

The struggling side saw a wicket even fall at the end of the second day as at stumps it was 28 for one. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (10) and Kusal Mendis (16) had resumed the chase on Monday morning. 

However, they ended their second innings at 208 all out after captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fine 107. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (3/23) and spinner R Ashwin (4/55) shared seven wickets. 

The win in both the Test games saw India progress in the World Test Championship points table. India rose to the fourth position in the WTC Points Table with 77 points. The side has a 58.33 Percentage of points with 6 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws. The countries ahead of India are Australia, South Africa and Pakistan. 

India now has won all three pink-ball Tests at home, having beaten beating Bangladesh (in Kolkata, 2019) and England (in Ahmedabad, 2021) before.

