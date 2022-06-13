Upcoming T20I Cricket World Cup priority over any bilateral series, says Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

India is prioritizing the 2022 T20 World Cup over bilateral T20Is, revealed batter, Shreyas Iyer, after Men in Blue suffered their second straight loss against South Africa in the ongoing series on Sunday. Chasing 149 for the win, Heinrich Klassen took the game away from India with a 46-ball 81 as South Africa romped home with four wickets to spare to go 2-0 up in the five-match series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

"Our main aim is obviously the World Cup, so we have to see to it that we plan towards it. So we have that sort of mindset where we are completely free and not thinking about anything else. These are the actual games where we can practice what we were lacking in the past. That`s what we keep discussing in the team meeting as well. No matter what happens, whatever plans we discuss in the team meeting, we have to execute those. Even if we fail, we will learn from that and grow as a player and grow as a team. So that's more important till we reach Australia," Shreyas said in the post-match press conference.

"We have made this plan that we will keep going no matter what happens," Iyer said. "Even if we keep losing wickets, it's our game plan and in the future too, we will go in with the same mindset. We will back ourselves and back our instincts.

"Talking about the pitch conditions where Indian batters struggled as they weren't able to put a score of 150 plus, Shreyas said: "I feel if something we could have done on this wicket is playing until 11 to 15 overs."But at the same time, you need to keep the scoreboard ticking also. If I look back, I think 160 could have been a really good score on the board to put them under a little bit of pressure but we were around 12 runs short," he added.

Dinesh Karthik played his first T20I in three years last game in Delhi but didn`t get much time in the middle. But on Sunday, Karthik had over six overs to make a mark and he did not disappoint the packed crowd in Cuttack. He had to bide his time with wickets falling and was 8 from 14 balls going into the last two overs. In the final two, he smashed two sixes and two fours to finish on 30* off 21, propelling India to a fighting total of 148/6.