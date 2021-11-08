Home and Away - upcoming schedule for Team India after ICC T20 World Cup 2021 exit

India will play Namibia in their final Super12 fixture on November 8 and post that, a lot of changes will be seen in the team management.

India not reaching the semi-final of an ICC event was a shock for all - because the team were considered as title contenders. However, what's done is done and Virat Kohli legacy as a skipper in the shortest format of the game ended without any ICC trophy.

With India's qualification hopes ending after Afghanistan lost to New Zealand, the Men in Blue will now be looking for the other assignments they have in hand.The side will play Namibia in their final Super12 fixture on November 8 and post that, a lot of changes will be seen in the team management as well as the side as a whole.

With Kohli no longer the skipper, there will be a change in the leadership. Not just that, the tenure of Ravi Shastri and his troop has also come to an end. Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will now take on the reins and will be the head coach of Team India.

Schedule for Team India:

After departing from the UAE, they will start preparations for the New Zealand series at home. While the squad is yet to be announced, it is understood that a meeting of the national selectors is impending as they will also need to decide who will be leading the sideIndia will play six Tests, nine ODIs and 21 T20Is across six series. Of these, four will be at home and two will be away – between November 2021 to July 2022.

The players will also be part of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will see 74 fixtures being played in the April-May window - as two new teams have been added.The Men in Blue will host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa, and will visit the Proteas and England. All Tests matches which will be played will be a part of the second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). As for the ODIs, they will be part of the ICC ODI Super League.India vs New Zealand Schedule 20211st T20I – November 17, Jaipur2nd T20I – November 19, Ranchi3rd T20I – November 21, Kolkata1st Test – November 25-29, Kanpur2nd Test – December 3-7, Mumbai South Africa vs India 2021-22 Schedule1st Test – December 17-21, Johannesburg2nd Test – December 26-30, Centurion3rd Test – January 3-7, Cape Town1st ODI – January 11, Paarl2nd ODI – January 14, Cape Town3rd ODI – January 16, Cape Town1st T20I – January 19, Cape Town2nd T20I – January 21, Cape Town3rd T20I – January 23, Cape Town4th T20I – January 26, Paarl India vs West Indies 2022 Schedule1st ODI – February 6, Ahmedabad2nd ODI – February 9, Jaipur3rd ODI – February 12, Kolkata1st T20I – February 15, Cuttack2nd T20I – February 18, Visakhapatnam3rd T20I – February 20, Trivandrum India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule1st Test – February 25-March 1, Bengaluru2nd Test – March 5-9, Mohali1st T20I – March 13, Mohali2nd T20I – March 15, Dharamsala3rd T20I – March 18, Lucknow IPL 2022April-May 2022 (Tentative) India vs South Africa 2022 schedule1st T20I – June 9, Chennai2nd T20I – June 12, Bengaluru3rd T20I – June 14, Nagpur4th T20I – June 17, Rajkot5th T20I – June 19, Delhi England vs India 2022 ScheduleRescheduled Test – July 1-5, Birmingham1st T20I – July 7, Southampton2nd T20I – July 9, Birmingham3rd T20I – July 10, Nottingham1st ODI – July 12, London2nd ODI – July 14, London3rd ODI – July 17, Manchester