Home and Away - upcoming schedule for Team India after ICC T20 World Cup 2021 exit

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeCricket

Cricket

Home and Away - upcoming schedule for Team India after ICC T20 World Cup 2021 exit

India will play Namibia in their final Super12 fixture on November 8 and post that, a lot of changes will be seen in the team management.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 01:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India not reaching the semi-final of an ICC event was a shock for all - because the team were considered as title contenders. However, what's done is done and Virat Kohli legacy as a skipper in the shortest format of the game ended without any ICC trophy.

With India's qualification hopes ending after Afghanistan lost to New Zealand, the Men in Blue will now be looking for the other assignments they have in hand.The side will play Namibia in their final Super12 fixture on November 8 and post that, a lot of changes will be seen in the team management as well as the side as a whole.

With Kohli no longer the skipper, there will be a change in the leadership. Not just that, the tenure of Ravi Shastri and his troop has also come to an end. Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will now take on the reins and will be the head coach of Team India.

Schedule for Team India:

After departing from the UAE, they will start preparations for the New Zealand series at home. While the squad is yet to be announced, it is understood that a meeting of the national selectors is impending as they will also need to decide who will be leading the sideIndia will play six Tests, nine ODIs and 21 T20Is across six series. Of these, four will be at home and two will be away – between November 2021 to July 2022.

The players will also be part of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will see 74 fixtures being played in the April-May window - as two new teams have been added.The Men in Blue will host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa, and will visit the Proteas and England. All Tests matches which will be played will be a part of the second cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). As for the ODIs, they will be part of the ICC ODI Super League.India vs New Zealand Schedule 20211st T20I – November 17, Jaipur2nd T20I – November 19, Ranchi3rd T20I – November 21, Kolkata1st Test – November 25-29, Kanpur2nd Test – December 3-7, Mumbai South Africa vs India 2021-22 Schedule1st Test – December 17-21, Johannesburg2nd Test – December 26-30, Centurion3rd Test – January 3-7, Cape Town1st ODI – January 11, Paarl2nd ODI – January 14, Cape Town3rd ODI – January 16, Cape Town1st T20I – January 19, Cape Town2nd T20I – January 21, Cape Town3rd T20I – January 23, Cape Town4th T20I – January 26, Paarl India vs West Indies 2022 Schedule1st ODI – February 6, Ahmedabad2nd ODI – February 9, Jaipur3rd ODI – February 12, Kolkata1st T20I – February 15, Cuttack2nd T20I – February 18, Visakhapatnam3rd T20I – February 20, Trivandrum India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule1st Test – February 25-March 1, Bengaluru2nd Test – March 5-9, Mohali1st T20I – March 13, Mohali2nd T20I – March 15, Dharamsala3rd T20I – March 18, Lucknow IPL 2022April-May 2022 (Tentative) India vs South Africa 2022 schedule1st T20I – June 9, Chennai2nd T20I – June 12, Bengaluru3rd T20I – June 14, Nagpur4th T20I – June 17, Rajkot5th T20I – June 19, Delhi England vs India 2022 ScheduleRescheduled Test – July 1-5, Birmingham1st T20I – July 7, Southampton2nd T20I – July 9, Birmingham3rd T20I – July 10, Nottingham1st ODI – July 12, London2nd ODI – July 14, London3rd ODI – July 17, Manchester

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

Meet IIM alumnus who leads Rs 2,96,000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Lashkar commander Uzair Khan killed in Anantnag encounter; 7-day operation finally ends

Manipur horror: 10-year-old son only witness to soldier father’s kidnapping, recounts shocking ordeal

5 workout mistakes that may increase heart attack risk

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE