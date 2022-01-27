UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for UP vs PUN in PKL 2022

Match number 79 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will feature UP Yoddha as they square off against Puneri Paltan in Bengaluru tonight.

After covid breached the bio-bubbles of two PKL teams, as per the revised schedule only one game per day is being played with double headers to take place on the weekend.

Talking about tonight's game hence, UP Yoddha currently occupy seventh place on the league standings, having earned 39 points from their 13 matches. They have won five games so far this term and will be looking for all 5 points to further boost their chances for the playoffs.

Puneri Paltan meanwhile pulled off a major coup recently as they upset an in-form Dabang Delhi side in their previous encounter. The Anup-Kumar coached side will be looking to continue their winning momentum and rise from tenth place in the league table.

Dream11 Prediction - UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan

UP vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan match today.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Ashu Singh

Puneri Paltan: Abhineesh Natarajan, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bhardwaj

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Ashu Singh, Sanket Sawant

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on January 27, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.