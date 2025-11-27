UP Warriorz WPL 2026 full squad: Complete list of players retained and bought after mega auction

The UP Warriorz have finalised their full squad for WPL 2026, announcing a complete list of retained players and new signings made at the mega auction. The team enters the new season with a refreshed lineup, strategic additions and renewed hopes of a strong campaign.

The UP Warriorz approached the Mega Auction of the Women's Premier League with a revamped strategy, choosing to refresh their roster. The franchise has faced challenges in the WPL and decided to retain only young Shweta Sehrawat. Additionally, the UP Warriorz revamped their coaching staff, bringing in Abhishek Nayar as the new head coach.

The UP Warriorz kicked off the Mega Auction with a bang, bolstering their team with notable signings such as Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, and Harleen Deol.

Retained Players - Shweta Sehrawat

WPL 2026 Auction Buys

Deepti Sharma (Rs 3.20 crore)

In a thrilling auction, the World Cup-winning all-rounder Deepti Sharma saw Delhi Capitals initiate the bidding at Rs 50 lakhs. However, UP Warriorz utilized their Right-To-Match option to successfully acquire her for the upcoming 2026 season at a price of Rs 3.20 crore.

Sophie Ecclestone (Rs 85 lakh)

Meg Lanning (Rs 1.90 crore)

In a fierce competition, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz vied for the services of Australian cricketing icon Meg Lanning. Ultimately, UP Warriorz emerged victorious, securing Lanning for Rs 1.90 crore.

Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1.20 crore)

The bidding for Phoebe Litchfield escalated to Rs 1.20 crore as UP Warriorz outmaneuvered RCB, clinching the promising young player with a significant deal.

Kiran Navgire (Rs 60 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) initiated the bidding for Kiran Navgire at Rs 40 lakh, but UP Warriorz quickly responded with their Right-To-Match card, finalizing the acquisition at Rs 60 lakh.

Harleen Deol (Rs 60 lakhs)

Kranti Goud (Rs 50 lakh)

Delhi Capitals seemed poised to secure India's World Cup champion Kranti Goud for Rs 50 lakh, but UP Warriorz intervened with their RTM card, successfully taking the Indian pacer away from DC.

Asha Sobhana (Rs 1.1 crore)

The bidding for leg-spinner Asha Sobhana commenced with Delhi Capitals, but UP Warriorz swiftly entered the fray, ultimately securing Sobhana for Rs 1.10 crore.

UPW-W WPL 2026 Squad - Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma (Rs 3.2 crore RTM), Sophie Ecclestone (Rs 85 lakhs), Meg Lanning (Rs 1.90 crore), Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1.20 crore), Kiran Navgire (Rs 60 lakhs), Harleen Deol (Rs 50 lakhs), Kranti Goud (Rs 50 lakhs RTM), Asha Sobhana (Rs 1.10 crore).

