UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Meg Lanning's UPW beat Harmanpreet Kaur-led side for second consecutive time, jump in Points Table with 22-run win

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: Meg Lanning-led Warriorz (UPW) registered their second consecutive win in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 as they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 22 runs in the last over thriller. With this win, UPW have also jumped one spot in the Points Table and secured 4th position with four points. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians are still in the second spot with four points and a better NRR (Net Run Rate) than the Warriorz. Take a look at the detailed match report of the UPW vs MI game

Toss

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet won the Toss and elected to field first against UP Warriorz in their final game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

First Innings

Batting first, UPW posted their best-ever total in the Powerplay in WPL 2026. However, Kiran Navigire failed again and was dismissed on a Golden Duck in the first over of the game. However, Phoebe Litchfield and skipper Meg Lanning stood tall for the second wicket and added over 100 runs to the board. Both batters even went on to complete their half-centuries.

Later, Chloe Tryon and Harleen Deol tried to compensate for the wickets of two set batters, but it also didn't last long. In the final over of the innings, Amelia Kerr dismissed three batters and added a 3-wicket haul to her kitty. In the end, UP Warriorz posted 187/8 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 188, the Mumbai Indians failed to get a good start again in the Powerplay. MI lost Sajeevan Sajana and Hayley Matthews within 6 overs, losing grip of the game in the 188-run chase. After the Powerplay, MI lost Nat Sciver-Brunt and Nicola Carey as well at a cheap score. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur watched this debacle from the non-striker's end.

However, Harmanpreet's innings also didn't last long as she fell prey to Nicola Carey and departed at 18. At this moment, MI were 69/5. Later, Amanjot Kaur and Amelia Kerr brought Mumbai back into the game with some hard-hitting shots in the middle and death overs. But MI's hopes were shattered with Amanjot's wicket in the 19th over. In the end, UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by 22 runs.

Player of the Match

UPW skipper Meg Lanning bagged the Player of the Match award for her 70 off just 45 balls.