UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Highlights: Phoebe Litchfield's 78 off 40 balls goes in vain as GG beat UPW by 10 runs

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Highlights: Ashleigh Gardner-led GG beat Meg Lanning's UP Warriorz by 10 runs in the last over thriller.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Highlights: Gujarat Giants registered their first victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. GG won the match by 10 runs in the last-over thriller. The match was expected to be a high-scoring one, and it indeed was, as nearly 400 runs were scored in the game. Take a look at the detailed match report of the UPW vs GG.

Toss

UP Warriorz's newly appointed skipper Meg Lanning flipped the Toss coin, and it landed in her favour as well. UPW decided to bowl first against the Gujarat Giants.

First Innings

Batting first, Gujarat Giants' opener Sophie Devine went all-in from the start of the innings and slammed boundaries in the Powerplay. However, she fell short of her half-century and was dismissed at 38 by Shikha Pandey. Later, Anushka Sharma and skipper Ashleigh Gardner added over 100 runs on board for the third wicket, bringing the Giants into a dominant position. Gardner also slammed her first 50 of WPL 2026. In the end, Gujarat Giants posted their highest total in the WPL ever and scored 207/4 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 208, UP Warriorz lost Kiran Navgire in the first over. Later, Phoebe Litchfield and skipper Meg Lanning added 70 runs for the second wicket. However, Georgia Wareham took the big wicket of Lanning in the 9th over, following which UPW lost a couple of more wickets in quick succession. After 10 overs, UPW were 83/4. Soon after Litchfield completed her half-century, and gave strength to her side in the middle overs. She added 50 more runs on the board in partnership with Shweta Sehrawat. However, both batters were dismissed in the 15th and 16th overs. The match went down to the last over when UPW needed 27 runs off 6 balls. In the end, Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz by 10 runs.