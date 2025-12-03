Unwanted Record Alert! Team India achieve baffling streak in ODIs, hit one-in-a-million nightmare

After losing another toss, Team India have created an unwanted record in One Day Internationals (ODIs), which happens only once in a million.

With each ODI game, Team India are creating an unusual and unwanted statistical streak of losing the Toss. At the Toss of the Raipur ODI, KL Rahul lost again, which is now the 20th consecutive time, a streak which began in the 2023 World Cup Final in Ahmedabad and is intact to date, irrespective of who the captain is. With every Toss loss, Team India are breaking their own record in the 50-over format. The previous record belonged to the Netherlands, which lost the Toss 11 times in a row between 2011 and 2013.

Coming back to the Raipur ODI, soon after KL Rahul realised that he again lost the Toss, his reaction was one to watch out for. ''Honestly, that's the most pressure I've had because we haven't won a toss in a long time. I've been practising, but clearly it's not working,'' KL Rahul told Ravi Shastri after losing the Toss.

After KL Rahul's remark, the broadcasters showcased an unusual statistic on the screen, which is a one-in-a-million nightmare. Yes, you read it right! The odds of losing 20 tosses in a row can take place once in 1,048,576 times. This statistic also left Sunil Gavaskar stunned.

Meanwhile, for the second match in the 3-match ODI series, Team India made no changes in their Playing XI, whereas South Africa announced three changes: Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi, returning to the lineup.