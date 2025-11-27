FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy stunned fans after going unsold in the 2026 Women's Premier League mega auction. Despite her experience and champion pedigree, franchises chose not to bid, making her the biggest shock of the marquee round.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 09:49 PM IST

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction
    Australia's captain Alyssa Healy went unsold at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Auction held on Thursday in New Delhi, failing to attract any bidders during both the marquee and accelerated rounds. Healy was the first player to be auctioned in the opening marquee set but did not receive a single bid. Her ongoing struggle with injuries seems to have significantly influenced the decisions of franchises, as teams are hesitant to invest early funds and secure an overseas position for a player whose recent availability has been questionable.

    This caution was further emphasized when the 35-year-old again received no interest during the accelerated auctions later in the day.

    Currently, Healy is participating in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) with the Sydney Sixers, but she has had a challenging time with the bat, accumulating only 65 runs in four innings thus far. She missed the last WPL season due to a recurring foot injury that flared up during last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. In the first two editions of the league, she captained UP Warriorz.

    In her 17 WPL matches, Healy has scored a total of 428 runs, with her unbeaten 96 off 61 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural season being the joint second-highest individual score in the tournament's history.

    On the international stage, Healy continues to be a key player in Australia’s successful era, having been part of six T20 World Cup-winning teams and two ODI World Cup victories. Most recently, she captained Australia to the semifinals of the 2025 ODI World Cup, where they were defeated by the eventual champions, India.

