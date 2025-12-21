Unsold in IPL 2026 Auction, Devon Conway achieves major Test record during NZ vs WI match

New Zealand opener Devon Conway scripted history duringthe NZ vs WI match on Sunday and became the only Blackcap ever to...

New Zealand opener Devon Conway, who was released by Chennai Super Kings and went unsold at IPL 2026 Auction, became the first-ever Blackcaps to score a double century and a century in a Test match. He achieved this feat in the third and final Test game against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. In the first innings of the match, Conway scored 227 off 367 balls, taking New Zealand to 575. In the second innings, he scored a 139-ball century.

With these knocks, Conway has also become the 10th overall batter to achieve a double century and a century in a Test match. In 2025, Conway scored 697 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 87.12, which includes three tons and two fifties.

NZ vs WI, 3rd Test

New Zealand won the Toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, Devon Conway and Tom Latham stitched a record-breaking 323-run opening stand, bringing the Kiwis into a dominant position. Later, NZ declared their innings at 575/8.

In reply, the West Indies also had a strong start with a 111-run opening partnership between John Campbell and Brandon King. However, the Windies' innings came to an end at 420.

On Day 4, New Zealand declared their innings at 306, giving a target of 462 to the visitors. After Day 4 Stumps, Windies were 43/0 and now require 419 runs off 88 overs to win the match and level the 3-match series.