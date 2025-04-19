Rajasthan Royals made a bold move by giving youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi his debut in the team's match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajasthan Royals' young talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, made quite the entrance in the Indian Premier League by hitting a six on his very first ball. At just 14 years old, he’s now the youngest debutant in the league's history. He launched the ball over the covers off Shardul Thakur’s delivery during the first over of RR’s chase.

Born in 2011, Vaibhav entered the IPL scene after its inception in 2008, setting a unique record as the first player to feature in the tournament born after its start. Acting as stand-in captain for Rajasthan, Riyan Parag confirmed Vaibhav's inclusion in the playing XI against LSG, with Vaibhav being named as an Impact Sub as Rajasthan took to the field first at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi gained recognition during the 2024 season with impressive performances in age group cricket, breaking records as the youngest Indian player to feature in List A cricket. He also made history as the youngest player to debut in the Ranji Trophy at just 12 years and 284 days old.

Picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Vaibhav's acquisition aligned with the franchise's commitment to investing in young and promising talents. Outbidding the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan secured the then 13-year-old for Rs 1.10 crore.

Leading up to the IPL season, Vaibhav showcased his talent by hitting the fastest hundred by an Indian in U19 Tests, achieving the milestone in just 58 balls, second only to Moeen Ali's all-time record of 56 balls.

