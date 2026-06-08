'Unreal feeling': Manav Suthar reflects on dream debut after helping India register biggest Test win

Debutant Manav Suthar described his maiden Test appearance as an "unreal feeling" after playing a starring role in India's biggest-ever Test victory. The left-arm spinner impressed with a seven-wicket haul as India crushed Afghanistan in a historic and record-breaking performance.

Manav Suthar couldn’t have asked for a better debut Test match for India. Playing at the New Chandigarh Stadium—which was also hosting its first-ever Test match—Suthar tore through the opposition with figures of 6/33 in the first innings, putting him third on the list of best bowling performances by an Indian in Test cricket. Only Narendra Hirwani, who took eight wickets in each innings against the West Indies in 1988, sits above him.

In total, Suthar picked up seven wickets and was named Man of the Match. He also chipped in with the bat, scoring 28 runs after India won the toss and batted first. The day couldn’t have gone much better—not only did Suthar shine, but India also clinched their biggest victory in Test history, winning by an innings and 300 runs.

“It honestly felt surreal,” Suthar said after collecting his award on Monday. “I’ve dreamed about playing Test cricket for India since I was a kid, so actually being out there was incredible—and honestly, a bit hard to believe. Even when I came in to bat, I felt surprisingly comfortable. As soon as I settled at the crease, I noticed there was some turn for the spinners. When I started bowling, that feeling grew. From then on, I just tried to stick with the right line, length, and pace.”

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He went on, “At first, I kept things simple, focusing on my stock delivery and figuring out how the pitch played. Once I picked up that the wicket was a bit slow and needed some changes in pace, I adjusted. But mainly, I wanted to make sure my best ball stayed as effective as possible.”

The 23-year-old, who plays for Rajasthan and the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, even took the new ball in the second innings, opening the bowling—something he sees as a point of pride. “When the team trusts you with that responsibility, it really means a lot,” he said.

Suthar also spoke about what he took away from his first Test. “If there’s one thing I learned, it’s the importance of consistency. You have to keep landing the ball in the same area, again and again. That’s really what Test cricket is about—it demands patience. Stay patient, stick to your plan, and keep targeting the right areas.”

Afghanistan, bowled out for 152 in the first innings mainly thanks to Suthar’s 6/33, struggled even more in their second outing. They collapsed for just 112 runs midway through the third day, giving India a record innings victory.

In the second innings, Washington Sundar stood out with figures of 4/36, and Kuldeep Yadav finished with 3/30.

Back in 2018, India had beaten Afghanistan by an innings and 260 runs, but at least this time the visitors managed to take the match into the third day.

Also read| India crush Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs to register biggest Test win; Manav Suthar takes 7 wickets on debut