Unparalleled drama at T20 World Cup: Everyone thought Bangladesh had won, then THIS happened

Confusion takes over Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match | Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022: The tournament in Australia is already being called the best T20 World Cup ever. A tournament of upsets and unbelievable moments, the cup saw perhaps the most dramatic of all scenes till now in the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match. Bangladesh thought they had won. Players and fans celebrated. However, the players were forced to return from the dressing room after a late review showed that the stumping on the final ball was illegal as the wicketkeeper had collected the ball in front of the stumps.

The big screen at Gabba, Brisbane showed that Bangladesh had won but suddenly it changed to Zimbabwe needing 4 runs from 1 ball. The stadium was stunned and confused faces in hundreds attempted to understand the drama that had unfolded. Bangladesh team had to return to their fielding positions after having indulged in huge celebrations. The entire stadium held its breath as what came next could have become a potential flashpoint resulting in a massive T20 World Cup controversy.

Zimbabwe needed 4 runs from the last ball, which was also a free hit as the last stumping was adjudged a no ball. However, Mosaddek Hossain bowled a proper delivery, a dot ball, as Blessing Muzarabani was unable to connect. Bangladesh had won the match for the second time. Celebrations erupted again but were muted as the match finally ended after the unbelievable last ball drama.

Batting first, Bangladesh had put 150 runs on the board for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring 71 runs from 55 balls. Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe with 2 wickets for 13 runs.

In reply, Zimbabwe’s chase was led by Sean Williams who scored 64 from 42 balls and Ryan Burl stayed not out on 27 from 25 balls. Taskin Ahmed was the best bowler for Bangladesh taking 3 wickets for just 19 runs in his 4 overs. With 16 needed in the final over, Mosaddek Hossain kept his cool and led to Bangladesh winning their first super-12 match in group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Bangladesh now move to the second spot in their Super 12 group at the T20 World Cup 2022, right behind India at number 1.

READ | PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Netherlands to bat first, check team news; latest updates