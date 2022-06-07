Unorthodox bowling action reminds netizens of 'Goli' from Lagaan - Watch

There is a real-life version of 'Goli' who has the same bowling action as that of the Lagaan character

Two things that Indians love - Cricket and Bollywood - and surely a movie like 'Lagaan' had given fans a mixture of both. In fact, almost all the characters got the limelight, be it their batting or bowling action.

Surely, they are fictional characters, however, now, one of them has come alive. There is a real-life version of 'Goli', played by actor Daya Shankar Pandey, who bamboozles the English batter by rotating his arm multiple times before finally releasing the ball.

The video of the real-life bowler bowling in a similar fashion is now doing the rounds on social media. It is captioned, "Step aside Bumrah, Malinga & Pathirana. Here comes the (emoji of a goat) of all bowling actions!!!"

WATCH:

It was later shared by Charles Dagnall, a freelance commentator on his Twitter and even former England captain Michael Vaughan reacted to it.

"Proper action," wrote Vaughan.

Talking about cricket, England and New Zealand have started