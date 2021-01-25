Rahul Dravid laughs off and says THIS after being given credit for Team India's success

From head coach Ravi Shastri to regular skipper Virat Kohli, to bowling coach Bharat Arun, many people are being credited for India's record-breaking series win against Australia on their home soil. However, one man, who started trending soon after the win, was former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, who has served as the coach of India's Under-19 teams and India A squads from 2015 to 2019, was lauded by Twitterati for playing a major role in preparing youngsters at age-group cricket and get them ready to play at the highest level for their country.

Credit to U19 coach of Indian team - Rahul Dravid The composure of Pant, Gill and Washington Sundar is all kudos to this man! — Pallavi (@pallavi_sreeram) January 19, 2021

The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar, who emerged as the stars in the final game at the Gabba, have all been coached by one of the most majectic batsmen of his times, at the U-19 level. While, Sundar and Pant featured in the 2016 side, which was led by Ishan Kishan, Gill featured in the title winning 2018 side led by Prithvi Shaw.

The fans couldn't stop praising the current head at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his contribution, however, Dravid suggested that it shouldn't be him, but the players deserve all the praise.

"Ha ha, unnecessary credit, the boys deserved all the praise," he said, talking to the Sunday Express.

Not the younger lot, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur too, are from the same school as they played in the various first-class games for India A and various other sides, which had Dravid as the coach and in many other leadership roles.

Far away from the melodrama, somewhere in a room in Bangalore, Rahul Dravid watches this, having quietly built a menacing machine of under 19's who will constantly supply future Indian wins. And ignoring the noise and metaphors, he will methodically and coldly go back to work. — Anuvab Pal (@AnuvabPal) January 19, 2021

Thank you Rahul Dravid for confirming that future of Indian cricket is in safe hands. G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/1FpSJaOQBN — (@Rahul__Dhoni) January 19, 2021