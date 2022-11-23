Unmukt Chand to become first Indian player to feature in Bangladesh Premier League

Former India U-19 Word Cup winner Unmukt Chand to play in BPL 2023

Former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand is all set to become the first Indian player to feature in the Bangladesh Premier League's upcoming season after he was picked up Chattogram Challengers in the players' draft.

The veteran had put his name in the players' draft nearly a week ago, and on November 23 he joined the Challengers, thus becoming the first Indian player to land a contract in the BPL.

The 29-year-old who currently plays in the United States of America called Bangladesh Premier League one of the most popular leagues in the world.

Last year, he also became the first Indian player to play in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) as well, representing the Melbourne Renegades, however, his team finished bottom of the table.

Having helped the India U-19 team to win the U-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia, by scoring a century in the final, Chand won the Player of the match in the summit clash.

At the time he was one of the brightest Indian prospects and he even plied his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well, representing the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) but couldn't impress much.

After struggling to make a name for himself in India, he left to pursue a career in the sport in the United States in 2021.

He will be hoping to help the Challengers go all out for the BPL title, they finished third last year, managing five wins in 10 games. In the 2023 player draft they have also signed Netherlands' Max O'Dowd, Ireland's Curtis Campher, and Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando as well as Ashan Priyanjan, while the Challengers also have a good group of Bangladeshi players too.