United Spirits bags 3,400 per cent return from RCB sale as Diageo’s investment grows 35x in 18 years

United Spirits has reportedly earned a staggering 3,400 per cent return from the sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Parent firm Diageo saw its investment in the IPL franchise grow nearly 35 times over 18 years, reflecting the huge surge in IPL team valuations.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a powerhouse in the Indian Premier League, just changed hands in a deal worth Rs 16,660 crore. United Spirits—the outgoing owner—walks away with a huge profit, while RCB enters a new era with fresh leadership.

United Spirits, now part of Diageo, picked up the RCB franchise back in 2008. They paid around $111.6 million, which was about Rs 476 crore at the time. Vijay Mallya led the company then, betting big on the future of the IPL. That bet’s paid off—after 18 years, Diageo’s investment multiplied 35 times. In plain terms, for every rupee they put in, they’re pocketing over Rs 35 now. It’s hard to find a clearer case of how much the IPL and RCB’s brand have grown.

Official documents Diageo filed with the National Stock Exchange confirm the numbers. Once everything wraps up, United Spirits should end up with the full Rs 16,660 crore. Most likely, Diageo will funnel those gains back into the heart of its beverage business and sharpen its edge in the global drinks market.

With the ownership switch, RCB fans have a lot to look forward to. Every new owner brings their own vision—expect possible shifts in team strategy, new player signings, maybe even changes behind the scenes. One thing stays the same, though: everyone’s chasing that IPL trophy.

This is one of those rare deals where everyone wins. United Spirits and Diageo walk away with massive returns. The new owners get a marquee IPL team and a massive fan base. And RCB gets a reboot, complete with new energy and fresh resources. The IPL keeps growing in value, so don’t be surprised if more blockbuster deals like this one keep popping up in coming seasons.

Vijay Mallya, the former chairman of United Spirits, played a big part in the RCB story. He didn’t just put money in—he actually brought the team to life and built that early buzz around it. Mallya's financial troubles eventually forced him to step away, but his impact wasn’t forgotten.

Back in 2008, Mallya, well-known as a liquor baron, snapped up the Bengaluru-based IPL team for around Rs 476 crore. That was the second-highest bid in the first IPL auction, just behind what Mumbai Indians paid.

The UB Group, led by Mallya, bankrolled the deal. That’s why the team ended up with the name Royal Challengers, after their popular liquor brand. But things changed after a few rocky years—financial and legal issues caught up. In 2016, United Spirits Limited (under the Diageo group) took over the team’s control, marking the end of Mallya’s direct involvement.

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