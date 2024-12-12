Vinod Kambli made a significant impact on Team India with his explosive batting skills, scoring four centuries in his first seven matches, including two double centuries.

Vinod Kambli has been making headlines recently due to his appearance alongside Sachin Tendulkar in a program. However, Kambli's current condition appears to be concerning, as he seemed to be struggling with his speech and overall well-being. It is worth noting that Kambli and Tendulkar have a shared history, having played cricket together at Shivaji Park under the guidance of their coach, Ramakant Achrekar.

Legendary cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Don Bradman, Joe Root, and current star India batter Virat Kohli are well-known for their impressive records in the world of cricket. However, one record that remains unbroken is that of Vinod Kambli.

Yashasvi Jaiswal came close to breaking Kambli's record, but fell short by achieving it in 16 innings. Kambli made his ODI debut for Team India in 1991 and played a total of 104 ODIs and 17 Test matches, amassing a total of 3561 international runs.

Despite his early success, Kambli was not selected for India's ODI team after October 2000, with his last ODI match taking place against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. He bid farewell to international cricket in 2009 and retired from first-class cricket in 2011. As a left-handed batsman, Kambli scored 1084 runs in Tests at an average of 54.20, including four centuries and three half-centuries. In ODI Internationals, he scored 2477 runs at an average of 32.59, with two centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name.

