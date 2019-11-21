‘Unfriendship Day’: Rohit Sharma responds to Kieron Pollard unfollowing him on Twitter ahead of IND-WI series

West Indies' limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard recently unfollowed Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Twitter ahead of Team India's series against the Windies in December.

Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma are longtime buddies both and off the pitch for the Mumbai franchise who have lifted the IPL trophy four times have been one of the most dominating and consistent T20 teams other than MS Dhoni-led CSK in the tournament.

However, Pollard has recently unfriended Sharma on Twitter which has generated a lot of controversies.

In response to this, Rohit Sharma wished the Windies all-rounder a ‘Happy Unfriendship Day’.

To his post, Pollar replied with a tweet saying: "This isn’t over, @ImRo45 ! #UnfriendshipDay is on!"

Rohit Sharma and India are currently gearing up to take on Bangladesh to make their pink ball debut at Eden Gardens on November 22.

The home side defeated Bangladesh comfortably by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test over in Indore and will be looking to secure the second match too and complete a series clean up.