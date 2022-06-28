Under Dravid, Ind will play more traditional form of Tests than Eng: Swann

Former England spinner Graeme Swann

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann believes that Team India would take a more conventional approach in Test cricket than England under head coach Rahul Dravid.

Speaking to Times of India, Swann stated that India had a superior team than England last year. He did, however, point out that England has been restructured under the new leadership of skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The cricketer-turned-commentator advised that more teams follow England's lead and make changes to their management and mindset.

"I think under (coach) Rahul Dravid, India will play a more traditional form of Tests than England. Last year this time, India were a far better Test team than England were. But it will be exciting if more teams can change the personnel and the mindset like England have. It will be good for Tests," Swann said.

After a string of poor performances in red-ball cricket, England has rebounded back with a 3-0 Test series win against New Zealand at home. The Three Lions will be hoping to maintain their amazing run against India in the upcoming one-off Test.

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England will begin on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The competition is a must-win for the hosts, as India leads the series 2-1.



