Under-19 Women's T20 WC, IND-W vs RSA-W: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

IND-W vs RSA-W U19 Women's T20 WC predicted playing XI: Here's how India-W and South Africa-W could lineup in the Match 3 of the tournament on Jan 14.

South Africa Women Under 19 will face India Women Under 19 in the third match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup. This is the inaugural edition of this tournament, and sixteen teams will compete in four groups during the initial round. This highly anticipated event marks the beginning of a new era in women's cricket, as the best young talent from around the world come together to compete for the title of world champions.

Then, eight teams will proceed to the Super 8, and four teams will advance to the knockout stage, culminating in the final. This promises to be an exhilarating match, and India Women Under 19 appears to be the favorite to win this match.

The South African U19 women's team appears to be in mediocre form, having lost both of their warm-up matches and failing to reach a three-digit total score in either game. This is a concerning development for the team, as they prepare to face stiff competition in the upcoming tournament.

On the other hand, the Indian squad appears to be in top form. They triumphed over Australia in the initial warm-up match, and narrowly missed out on a victory against Bangladesh by just three runs.

Match Details

Match: IND-W U19 vs RSA-W U19

Date and Time: 5:15 pm IST, January 14, 2023

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

IND-W U19 vs RSA-W U19- Pitch report

The surface will have a good pace and bounce, making it difficult for batters early on. Spinners may play a pivotal role, but batting will become easier as the game progresses.

IND-W U19 vs RSA-W U19- Weather report

The weather in South Africa is expected to be cloudy with a chance of rain. The probability of precipitation is estimated to be 20%, accompanied by a humidity level of 62%. There is a strong likelihood of light showers.

Live Streaming Details

Where to watch IND vs SA U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will not be telecasted in India. Although, you can tune in to the Star Sports network to watch the knockout games.

Where to watch IND vs SA U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match live online in India?

The India vs South Africa U19 Women’s T20 World Cup match will be streamed LIVE on FANCODE.

IND-W U19 vs RSA-W U19- Probabale XI

India: Hrishita Basu, Shafali Verma(C), Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Sonia Mendhiya, Sonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam MD, Parshavi Chopra, Richa Ghosh, Najla Noushad

South Africa: Anica Swart, Miane Smit, Seshnie Naidu, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Ayanda Hlubi, Diara Ramlakan, Nthabiseng Nini, Karabo Meso, Jenna Evans(C), Caitlin Wyngaard, Monalisa Legodi

