Uncontrollable fan frenzy for Hardik Pandya brings SMAT venue to standstill, organisers forced to relocate Baroda-Gujarat match

A massive, uncontrollable fan frenzy for Hardik Pandya brought the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy venue to a standstill, forcing organisers to relocate the clash between Baroda and Gujarat. Overwhelming crowds near the hotel, nets and entry points created major security concerns.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

A surprising surge of fan enthusiasm surrounding Hardik Pandya prompted organizers to relocate Baroda’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Gujarat from the modest Gymkhana Ground to the expansive Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. This decision was made after large crowds formed around the teams, raising security concerns that the original venue was ill-equipped to manage.

Officials noted that the attendance far exceeded typical figures for a domestic T20 match, particularly near the team hotel, practice area, and ticket counters. With Hardik making his return to competitive cricket after a two-month hiatus, organizers expected heightened interest, but not to this extent. A senior official stated that the decision to shift the match was made to "ensure safety and smooth operations" once it became apparent that the situation was becoming unmanageable.

"Fan turnout, enquiries, and crowd movement exceeded our projections by a huge margin. To ensure safety and smooth match operations, we decided to shift the match to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium," a senior organising official said.

This marks Hardik’s second match since recovering from the ankle injury he sustained during the Asia Cup. His presence has undeniably ignited excitement, which was evident once again during the game. Several fans breached the security line and rushed onto the field to meet him, with one even managing to snap a selfie with the all-rounder before being escorted away by ground staff. Hardik remained composed amid the interruptions, sharing smiles with his teammates before play resumed.

The excitement followed closely after his impressive return against Punjab, where he scored an unbeaten 77 off 42 balls and took a wicket in Baroda’s seven-wicket victory. In the match against Gujarat, he contributed 10 runs and secured another wicket as Baroda triumphed by eight wickets.

His comeback is a significant topic in Indian cricket, with a five-match T20I series against South Africa set to begin on December 9. Selectors are optimistic that he will quickly regain his full form, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching. A fully fit Hardik is a vital component of India’s white-ball strategy, and these domestic matches will play a crucial role in assessing his readiness.

Also read| 'People who haven't achieved much...': Harbhajan Singh slams critics questioning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
