T20 WC: Unbeaten Pakistan's loss sets FINAL clash between neighbours Australia-New Zealand

Headlines

Blinkit starts home delivery of ‘Make-in-India’ Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

Why world's no.1 bowler Siraj is benched in India vs. Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Terrifying crocodile attack claims life of 23-year-old man in Malaysia, details inside

The Great Indian Family movie review: Vicky's feel-good entertainer is fun; Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa steal the show

Mohammad Hafeez steps down from PCB Technical Committee ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Women have been betrayed and would answer through votes', says MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Women's Reservation Bill

Blinkit starts home delivery of ‘Make-in-India’ Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

Why world's no.1 bowler Siraj is benched in India vs. Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Weight loss: Benefits of eating boiled rajma (kidney beans)

10 most watched Indian TV shows of all time

Benefits of consuming vitamin E capsules

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Women's Reservation Bill: Women MPs Celebrate With PM Modi At Parliament As Bill Passed In RS

'Hum Bhi Darre Hue They...': Vicky Kaushal On Fate Of Mid-budget Films After Pandemic | Interview

Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff to lead Firoz Nadiadwala's upcoming comedy action musical Master Blaster

Amitabh Bachchan reveals famous bulb jacket costume for Yaarana song Sara Zamana was his idea: 'I made a big mistake'

The Great Indian Family movie review: Vicky's feel-good entertainer is fun; Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa steal the show

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 WC: Unbeaten Pakistan's loss sets FINAL clash between neighbours Australia-New Zealand

With this win, the Australians make their second appearance in the T20 Final since 2010.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 11:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Unbeaten in the group stages could not help Pakistan much as they lost to Australia in semi-final 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Marcus Stoinis (40*) and Matthew Wade (41*) stuck till the end after the Aussies lost five wickets and made sure to the side across the line.

With this win, the Australians make their second appearance in the T20 Final since 2010. Australia will now lock horns against New Zealand in the summit clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chasing 177, Australia got off to the worst start possible as skipper Aaron Finch (0) was sent back to the pavilion by Shaheen Shah Afridi on just the third ball of the innings. However, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh did not let the momentum drop and the score read 52/1 after the end of the sixth over.

Pakistan stormed right back into the match as Shadab Khan dismissed Marsh (28), and this brought Steve Smith to the middle. In his next over, Shadab dismissed Smith (5). At the halfway mark, Australia was at 89/3, still needing 88 runs to win from 60 balls.

Shadab continued to be the match-winner for Pakistan and he got the biggest wicket possible as he sent the set batter Warner (49) back in the hut in the 11th over. Reverse and switch hits are the go-to shot for Glenn Maxwell, but this proved his downfall in this match, and Shadab bagged his fourth wicket, to reduce Australia to 96/5 in the 13th over. 

In the last five overs, Australia needed 62 runs to win. Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis kept on registering boundaries and in the last two overs, Aaron Finch's side needed 22 to win. In the second last over, Hasan Ali dropped a simple catch of Wade, and it came to bite Pakistan, as Australia registered a win by five wickets. Wade scored 41 off just 17 balls. 

 

Most runs scored in the last 5 overs in a successful run chase (T20 WC):

75 Aus vs Pak Gros Islet 2010

62 Aus vs Pak Dubai 2021 *

60 SL vs Ind Gros Islet 2010

60 Pak vs SA Colombo 2012

60 NZ vs Eng Abu Dhabi 2021

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman played knocks of 67 and 55 as Pakistan scored 176/4. Asked to bat first, Pakistan got off to a steady start as openers Babar Azam and Rizwan put on 47 runs inside the first six overs. Both batters put on 71 for the first wicket, and this partnership was finally broken by Adam Zampa in the 10th over.

Babar (39) looked to break the shackles by scoring a six, but he only managed to hand a simple catch to David Warner. Fakhar Zaman joined Rizwan in the middle and the duo did not let the momentum drop for Pakistan.

The duo registered boundaries at regular intervals and after 15 overs, Pakistan's score read 117/1. Rizwan and Zaman went all guns blazing and heading into the final three overs, Pakistan had nine wickets in hand.

Rizwan (67) was sent back to the pavilion by Mitchell Starc in the 18th over and this brought the big-hitting Asif Ali in the middle. In the final three overs, Pakistan managed to add 33 more runs to take their total past the 170-run mark.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet IIT graduate who quit govt job, launched firm, now net worth is Rs 1100 crore

Fukrey 3 fever: Fans perform flash mob in Delhi, London and New York, watch viral video

DNA TV Show: Will Canada be the new Pakistan for Indian government? Khalistan row sparks rivalry

Rapper Shubh's India music tour cancelled following backlash to his alleged Khalistan support

Khalistan Sympathiser Gangster Sukkha killed in shootout in Canada

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE