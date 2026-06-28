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'Unbearable': Sana Mir slams sexist abuse targeting Pakistan Women's team after T20 World Cup exit

Former PAK captain Sana Mir has strongly condemned the sexist remarks aimed at the Pakistan women's cricket team following their disappointing Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. Calling the criticism "unbearable," Mir urged fans to support the players instead of resorting to gender-based abuse.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 05:59 PM IST

'Unbearable': Sana Mir slams sexist abuse targeting Pakistan Women's team after T20 World Cup exit
Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir (Courtesy: AP)
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Pakistan’s women’s cricket team captained by Fatima Sana managed just one win at the Women’s T20 World Cup and missed out on the semi-finals. The team hasn’t escaped criticism—people aren’t happy with how they played, especially since they couldn’t take on the tournament’s heavyweights like India, Australia, or South Africa in Group A. A lot of this criticism is justified but some of it crosses a line. Lately, a certain crowd has started attacking the players with sexist comments, and that’s what’s gotten Sana Mir, Pakistan’s former captain to speak out.

Mir posted a video on Instagram. She called out the personal abuse the players face, and pointed out this double standard—women cricketers always seem to get the harsher end of the stick compared to men. She urged fans to actually talk about the cricket, not just tear the players down based on their gender.

“What hurts most isn’t the results,” Mir said, “it’s our mindset. Look at the way we talk about women, the way we criticize mistakes, and how quick some are to break their confidence. If we don’t change that attitude, we’re not getting anywhere as a society.”

She mentioned that while some people did support the team, most comments she’d seen were just attacks—many of them centered on the fact that the players are women. “Haven’t our men’s teams lost World Cups? Haven’t they had bad days too?” Mir asked. “But when it’s the women, suddenly it’s about feminism and people start throwing around all kinds of old stereotypes.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sana Mir (@mir.sana05)

Mir was blunt—criticism is part of sports, but there’s no excuse for sexist abuse or personal attacks. “We sit on sports shows and take apart games too, but have you ever heard a woman cricketer say of a male player, ‘He should be making rotis, not playing cricket’? There’s a way to criticize people. These women are playing for your country. They’re your fellow humans, they have talent, and they’ve already proven they belong. So why talk about them this way?”

Mir didn’t stop there. She called out those who make AI-generated videos or spread rumors about women cricketers and even involve their families. “This is the mindset that keeps women down,” she said. “And it doesn’t just hurt the national team—it hurts society. Your daughters aren’t safe, your elders aren’t safe, and no one can hide from the damage this does.”

Pakistan closed out their World Cup campaign with a win over the Netherlands, finishing fifth in Group A—just ahead of the Dutch, at the bottom.

Also read| India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup: When and where to watch IND W vs AUS W match live on tv and online?

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