'Unacceptable behavior': Simon Doull slams Punjab Kings star for two no-balls against LSG

On Friday, April 28th, the Lucknow Super Giants faced off against the Punjab Kings in Mohali. The Super Giants' batters took advantage of a good pitch and some poor bowling to post an impressive score of 257 runs. The onslaught began with Kyle Mayers in the powerplay and continued throughout the batting order, with Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran all contributing to the total.

While the pitch was certainly favorable, the Kings' erratic bowling didn't help matters. There were freebies down the leg side, and four no-balls were bowled, which the Lucknow batters eagerly feasted on. Two of those no-balls were bowled by debutant Gurnoor Singh Brar, who was promptly substituted after his third over. The remaining two were bowled by star pacer Kagiso Rabada, who did manage to dismiss both Lucknow openers, including skipper KL Rahul and the dangerous Mayers.

However, Rabada's overstepping cost him dearly, as both times the ball was dispatched for boundaries.

A no-ball is deemed unacceptable as it is controllable, particularly in the T20 format. It can result in teams losing games and can be detrimental in crucial matches where the margins are minimal. Simon Doull, a former New Zealand pacer and current commentator, criticized Rabada for his repeated offense of landing too close to the line. As an international bowler, Rabada should be more mindful of his actions and their consequences.

"This is unacceptable behaviour. You're an international bowler. He's pushing it all the time, even when he is behind he is just there by an inch," Doull said on air.

Rabada ended the match with a respectable 2/52, but unfortunately, every other bowler, with the exception of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, struggled to contain the opposition. Despite the Kings' valiant efforts, their total of 201 runs, led by Atharva Taide's impressive 66-run contribution, was not enough to overcome the daunting target of 257 runs.

