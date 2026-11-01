'Un-Australian, disgraceful': David Warner slams Pat Cummins' team after South Africa series defeat

David Warner has delivered a blunt assessment of Australia's performance following their series loss to South Africa. The former opener's criticism of Pat Cummins' side, calling it "un-Australian" and "disgraceful", has become a major talking point.

Australia suffered a defeat in the match and the three-match series, despite having a 100-run lead over South Africa in the first innings. This shocking turn of events left the entire cricket community in disbelief. In the second innings, Australia—often seen as the most dependable cricket team globally—struggled to cope with the challenge posed by the Proteas. Former batsman David Warner expressed his anger after Pat Cummins' team was dismissed for a mere 111 runs, needing 288 runs to secure both the match and the series.

In an interview with Fox Cricket after the match, Warner labeled Cummins' squad as 'un-Australian,' stating he had never seen an Australian team fail to put up a fight. He particularly criticized the batting lineup, describing their performance as 'utterly disgraceful.'

"It is terrible. It is un-Australian. There is no fight whatsoever. It is disgraceful. The batters have let the bowlers down all series. Matt Renshaw showed fight in that first Test, but I think the batters have been utterly disgraceful," Warner said on the broadcast on Saturday.

Renshaw was dismissed for a golden duck in the second innings after scoring 74 in the first. In Cape Town, Warner faced a formidable Kagiso Rabada and questioned his shot selection.

"Renshaw was burgled down the leg side. It is on the line and this is the way they play. It is deplorable," he said.

The bulk of the damage was inflicted by off-spinner Simon Harmer, who took six wickets for just 16 runs in 21.1 overs. Kagiso Rabada also played a significant role, claiming three wickets in the second innings. Nathan Lyon (33 runs) and Cameron Green (27 runs) were among the few Australian batsmen who showed some resistance in the second innings. However, Green was involved in a costly moment when Josh Inglis was run out due to his call.

As a result of this loss, South Africa has ascended to the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table, while Australia has dropped to third place.