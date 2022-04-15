IPL 2022: Umran Malik's 148.8kph yorker leaves Shreyas Iyer speechless

Image: Twitter

The power of raw pace was at display in the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Kolkata Knight Riders match on Friday in IPL 2022. Fast bowler Umran Malik sent Shreyas Iyer home with an express yorker that was clocked at 148.8 kmph. Iyer couldn't do anything about the delivery and seemed slow in his reaction. It was a moment of pleasure for SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn who jumped with joy after witnessing this.

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. For KKR, Aaron Finch and Aman Khan came into the playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson sais, "We are gonna have a bowl first. It has been a good wicket but the dew factor has been a reason. Team is improving and growing as a unit. KKR is a strong side. Sundar ain't playing today but good oppurtunity for Suchith."

Looked that Dale Steyn's reaction and celebration when Umran Malik bowled a brilliant Yorker and gets Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/6LzIlA25tZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 15, 2022

Speaking at the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "I am happy batting first. Finch comes in and Aman Khan comes in. Sheldon Jackson is in as well. There are a few injuries in the camp. We had a good break in between."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan and Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)