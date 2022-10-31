Umran Malik returns, Shikhar Dhawan to lead India's ODI squad versus New Zealand in Rohit's absence

Source: Twitter

BCCI announced India's ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series, with skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul rested. Shikhar Dhawan will continue to lead the ODI squad as he has done in Rohit's absence, while Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

Squad for NZ ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

