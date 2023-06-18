Umpire Nitin Menon makes shocking claim against big stars in Team India, says ‘they always try….’

In a shocking disclosure, Nitin Menon, who is an ICC Elite Panel umpire, has claimed that the big stars in Team India always create pressure on umpire to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them.

Nitin Menon, however, added that the constant pressure which he has faced in last three years has helped him grow as an umpire.

Menon has now officiated in 15 Tests, 24 ODIs and 20 T20 Internationals since June 2020, when the ICC inducted him into the ICC Elite Panel.

"When India play in India there is a lot of hype, lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do," he said in an interview to PTI.

"It just shows that I am strong enough to handle any situation rather than getting working up by the pressure created by players. That has given me a lot of self confidence. Leading the Indian international panel of umpires at home has also been a big responsibility. I did not have a lot of experience initially (when he entered ICC elite panel) but the last three years has helped me grow as an umpire," added Menon, who is the only Indian in ICC Elite Panel.

Nitin Menon is set to officiate in the third Test match of the five-games Ashes series. "It will be a great series. I was there last year in England when they hosted South Africa. I could actually see what 'Bazball' is. So I know what to expect. Australia have a fantastic bowling line up and the England the way they are playing are redefining test cricket. Stakes will be high but for me every match is a game between bat and balll. Will keep it simple just watch the ball and make decisions accordingly,” he noted.