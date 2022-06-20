Umpire Kumar Dharmasena's pic of attempting catch during Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI goes viral

Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena's viral pic shows him going for a catch as he stood in the 3rd ODI between Australia and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka defeated Australia in the 3rd ODI of the ongoing series on Sunday in Colombo after Pathum Nissanka's century helped them take a 2-1 lead in the series.

While the match had plenty of historic moments, including Nissanka surpassing Sanath Jayasuriya's record of scoring the highest runs against Australia as a Sri Lankan batsman, things turned on a lighter note when umpire Kumar Dharmasena appeared to be going for a catch during the game.

Cricket Australia tweeted a picture of Dharmasena, which is now breaking the internet, that shows him almost completing a catch as the ball came in his direction.

The Sri Lankan umpire stood at square leg when one of the Australian batters hit the ball in his position, although Dharmasena eventually decided to let the ball pass him by.

The hilarious image is now going viral all over social media:

Catch! Umpire Kumar Dharmasena looks like he wants to get into the action...



Thankfully he didn't #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/M4mA1GuDW8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 19, 2022

Taking about the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia, the visitors won the toss and chose to bat first, after which they scored

291/6 in their respective 50 overs, with Travis Head leading the way with an unbeaten knock of 70 runs in just 65 balls. Aaron Finch scored 62 off 85, while Alex Carey hit 49 off 52 deliveries.

For Sri Lanka, Jefferey Vandersay picked up three wickets in his 10-over spell, as he gave away 49 runs.

In reply, the Lankans got off to a brilliant start despite losing opener Niroshan Dickwella early. Nissanka combined with Kusal Mendis to devastating effect as the duo took Australia's bowlers to the cleaners.

Nissanka scored a ton, while Mendis was retired hurt after scoring 87 off 85 balls. Dhanajaya de Silva put the finishing touches as Sri Lanka reached the required target with 9 balls to spare.