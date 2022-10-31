Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana share cryptic posts after missing on India's squad

Source: Twitter

BCCI on Monday announced India's squad for the upcoming tours of New Zealand in Bangladesh in November and December. While there were chances given to many youngsters like Yash Dayal and Kuldeep Sen, many others like Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav missed out.

With players such as Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan who have impressed in the domestic circuit for the past year or so, not getting an opportunity, it was obvious that the players must be disappointed.

Umesh Yadav, another Team India regular missed out on the squads, while Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana also made their disappointments clear.

All of the aforementioned players expect Sarfaraz shared cryptic stories on their respective Instagram handles.

Prithvi Shaw shared a picture of Sai Baba with a note that read, "Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA."

Umesh also posted a note that read, "May be you can fool me, but God is watching you mind that."

Nitish Rana also made his disappointment clear with a note that read, "Hope, hold on, pain ends."

Bishnoi meanwhile wrote, "Come back is always stronger than setback."

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was even questioned about the pair of Shaw and Sarfaraz being excluded despite their consistent performances, but he insisted that their time will also come.

"Sarfaraz Khan is brilliant player but he don't have a space now - he is a serious contender," said Sharma.

"Prithvi Shaw will get the chances in the Indian team soon," he added.

Squad for Bangladesh Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Squad for NZ ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.