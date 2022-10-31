Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana share cryptic posts after missing on India's squad

After BCCI announced Team India's squad for upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh, Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Prithvi Shaw reacted to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 11:13 PM IST

Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana share cryptic posts after missing on India's squad
Source: Twitter

BCCI on Monday announced India's squad for the upcoming tours of New Zealand in Bangladesh in November and December. While there were chances given to many youngsters like Yash Dayal and Kuldeep Sen, many others like Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav missed out. 

With players such as Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan who have impressed in the domestic circuit for the past year or so, not getting an opportunity, it was obvious that the players must be disappointed. 

Umesh Yadav, another Team India regular missed out on the squads, while Ravi Bishnoi and Nitish Rana also made their disappointments clear. 

READ| Who is Yash Dayal, Gujarat Titans teenager who earned his maiden ODI call-up for Bangladesh tour

All of the aforementioned players expect Sarfaraz shared cryptic stories on their respective Instagram handles. 

1

Prithvi Shaw shared a picture of Sai Baba with a note that read, "Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA."

Umesh also posted a note that read, "May be you can fool me, but God is watching you mind that."

Nitish Rana also made his disappointment clear with a note that read, "Hope, hold on, pain ends."

2

READ| Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after being snubbed from India's squads for New Zealand, Bangladesh tours

Bishnoi meanwhile wrote, "Come back is always stronger than setback."

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was even questioned about the pair of Shaw and Sarfaraz being excluded despite their consistent performances, but he insisted that their time will also come. 

"Sarfaraz Khan is brilliant player but he don't have a space now - he is a serious contender," said Sharma. 

"Prithvi Shaw will get the chances in the Indian team soon," he added. 

3

READ| Dewald Brevis continues to shine, takes jaw-dropping catch after scoring 162 off 57 balls; watch

Squad for Bangladesh Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL  Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

4

READ| Dewald Brevis smashes 162 in 57 balls, sends Twitter into meltdown; AB de Villiers sums up brutal hitting

Squad for NZ ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: 8 times actor addressed social taboos in movies
Detox: 5 ways to cleanse your kidney
Central Vista Avenue to open for public soon, here is what it looks like: In Pics
Dusshera 2022: Arvind Trivedi, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, actors who played Raavan on screen
Chenab Bridge: Indian Railways shares stunning pictures of the world's highest rail bridge, check here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU December TEE 2022 registration process deadline extended: Check new dates, how to apply, late fee details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.