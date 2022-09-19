Umesh Yadav announced as replacement for Mohammed Shami ahead of T20I series against Australia

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will not be the part of India vs Australia T20I series as the pacer tested positive for Covid-19.

India will play 3 T20Is against Australia from September 20 and the final will be played on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

READ: La Liga: Real Madrid beats Atletico Madrid by 2-1, keeps a clean sheet in current season

“Fast bowler Mohd. Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day Mastercard T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement.” Said BCCI in a official media release.

Umesh, who played the last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia, was back in the scheme of things after recovering from a quadriceps injury he suffered during his county stint in England.

The 35-year-old Umesh's comeback is nothing short of a fairytale as his county stint with Middlesex was cut short by the quadriceps injury.

He had a terrific first leg in the 2022 IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders when he swung the ball at great pace.

For Middlesex, he impressed at the Royal London Cup in which he took 16 wickets in seven List A games, including a five-for and a four-wicket haul.

"Umesh was doing his rehab at the NCA after he came back and it was not a tear, so he has now recovered and is fit to play," a BCCI source had told PTI.

READ: Can't wait to see Tim David in action, says Pat Cummins ahead of Australia's 1st T20I match against India

For Middlesex, he impressed at the Royal London Cup in which he took 16 wickets in seven List A games, including a five-for and a four-wicket haul.

"Umesh was doing his rehab at the NCA after he came back and it was not a tear, so he has now recovered and is fit to play," a BCCI source had told PTI.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.