UK PM Rishi Sunak holds talks with ECB to end ‘racism and sexism’

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his distress upon reading a report that shed light on the widespread issues of racism, sexism, classism, and elitism within English cricket. Determined to address these sensitive matters, the PM decided to engage in talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to put an end to these troubling practices.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) conducted a thorough two-year investigation, which resulted in 44 recommendations and a demand for an apology from the ECB. In response to these findings, PM Sunak met with ECB chair Richard Thompson on Saturday, July 1, to discuss the matter and seek a resolution. During this meeting, the PM expressed his support for the ECB's commitment to addressing the issues highlighted in the ICEC report and emphasized the importance of their apology.

“For people who love cricket, it was really hard to read. You were just sad about the sport that you love being described like that. For it to be brought to light that there were all these issues was really sad. I’ve spent a little bit of the morning talking to the team at the ECB about it. They have approached it in exactly the right way,” PM Sunak was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

The release of the Independent Cricket Ethics Committee (ICEC) report followed a distressing incident of racism involving Azeem Rafiq, a bowler hailing from Pakistan, during his time at the English county Yorkshire. In 2020, Rafiq bravely spoke out about the mistreatment he endured from the management, shedding light on the distressing issues of racism and bullying within the organization. As a result, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took immediate action by commissioning the report.

“It was the ECB who commissioned this report. They did it off their own back because they wanted to be proactive in addressing the concerns that people have raised and they deserve credit for that. They are going about it in exactly the right way. They’ve offered an unreserved apology and from the conversations I’ve had with Richard and the team, they are absolutely committed to fix the problems and for this be a reset moment for cricket,” he added.

