Cricket

UAE vs NED Match 2, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing XI, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Here's all you need to know about the T20 World Cup group A clash between UAE and Netherlands: Live streaming, pitch report and much more.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

The UAE and the Netherlands will play the second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 16) at Geelong's Simonds Stadium. Both sides were supposed to play two warm-up games before this encounter against the West Indies and Scotland. 

The Netherlands were defeated by Scotland by 18 runs after failing to chase a 152-run mark. The top order performed admirably for the Netherlands, but the middle order failed to replicate the same magic. They will be expecting for a stronger performance from the batsmen as the tournament progresses. Rain forced the cancellation of the Netherlands' second warm-up game against the West Indies.

The UAE, on the other hand, suffered a same fate in the warm-up matches. They were defeated by the West Indies by 17 runs in the first game. The UAE has a similar story to the Netherlands. The West Indies batsmen were restricted to 152 runs by the bowlers. The Emirati batsmen failed to provide the appropriate start and finish in their response. 

Apart from Waseem Muhammad and Zawar Farid, no other batter reached double figures. This is the eighth T20I match between the UAE and the Netherlands, and the first since October 2019. The UAE has won four of the last five meetings with the Netherlands.

UAE vs NED Match Details

The match between UAE and Netherlands will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Sunday, October 16, at 1:30 pm IST.

NED Vs UAE 2nd Match, Pitch Report

The pitch of Simonds Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria is a balanced surface. The team, winning the toss will choose to bat first. Meanwhile, the pacers have an advantage on this pitch in the initial overs. The Spinners will surely have an advantage in the middle overs. Overall, It is a batting-friendly pitch. Therefore, we are going to see a high-scoring match between NED and UAE.

NED Vs UAE 2nd Match, Weather Forecast

The Weather forecast for the NED vs UAE 2nd Match on Sunday, 16 October 2022 at Simonds Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria is expected to be mostly cloudy or sunny or clear and rainy. The temperature is anticipated to be around 12℃ with 81% humidity and a wind speed of 20 Km/hr.

Probable Playing XI

Netherlands 

Scott Edwards, Tom Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad

UAE

Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Sanchit Sharma

Live Streaming Details

Where will the Match 2 of the T20 World Cup between UAE and Netherlands be played?

The Match 2 of the T20 World Cup between UAE and Netherlands will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong.

What time will the Match 2 of the T20 World Cup between UAE and Netherlands begin?

The Match 2 of the T20 World Cup between UAE and Netherlands will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Match 2 of the T20 World Cup between UAE and Netherlands?

The Match 2 of the T20 World Cup between UAE and Netherlands will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Match 2 of the T20 World Cup between UAE and Netherlands?

The Match 2 of the T20 World Cup between UAE and Netherlands will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

