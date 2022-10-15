Search icon
UAE vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Match 2, T20 World Cup 2022

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 06:49 PM IST

UAE vs NED, Match 2, T20 World Cup 2022

The UAE and the Netherlands will play the second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 16) at Geelong's Simonds Stadium. Both sides were supposed to play two warm-up games before this encounter against the West Indies and Scotland. 

The Netherlands were defeated by Scotland by 18 runs after failing to chase a 152-run mark. The top order performed admirably for the Netherlands, but the middle order failed to replicate the same magic. They will be expecting for a stronger performance from the batsmen as the tournament progresses. Rain forced the cancellation of the Netherlands' second warm-up game against the West Indies.

The UAE, on the other hand, suffered a same fate in the warm-up matches. They were defeated by the West Indies by 17 runs in the first game. The UAE has a similar story to the Netherlands. The West Indies batsmen were restricted to 152 runs by the bowlers. The Emirati batsmen failed to provide the appropriate start and finish in their response. 

Apart from Waseem Muhammad and Zawar Farid, no other batter reached double figures. This is the eighth T20I match between the UAE and the Netherlands, and the first since October 2019. The UAE has won four of the last five meetings with the Netherlands.

UAE vs NED Match Details

The match between UAE and Netherlands will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Sunday, October 16, at 1:30 pm IST.

UAE vs NED, Fantasy Dream11 Team Prediction: 

Wicket-keeper:  Scott Edwards 

Batsmen: Tom Cooper, Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan, 

All-rounder: B de Leede, Van Der Merwe, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: K Meiyappan, Brandon Glover, Zahoor Khan.

UAE vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: 

Scott Edwards, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Vishnu Sukumaran, Bas de Leede, Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed

