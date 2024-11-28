Siddique proved to be the standout bowler of the match, taking 3 wickets in his 4 overs.

Alishan Sharafu and Junaid Siddique shone as the UAE secured a convincing 8-wicket victory over Bahrain. Sharafu showcased his batting prowess by scoring an impressive 77 runs, while Rahul Chopra remained unbeaten on 46.

Siddique proved to be the standout bowler of the match, taking 3 wickets in his 4 overs. Their stellar performances were instrumental in the UAE's triumph over Bahrain.

Earlier, Bahrain's captain Haider scored 35 runs while Imran Anwar and Asif Ali scored 30 and 27 runs, respectively.

