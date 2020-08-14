UAE, Sri Lanka identified as possible back venues for 2021 T20 World Cup: Report

Both Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been identified as backup venues for the upcoming 2021 ICC T20 World Cup which is set to be hosted by India.

According to tge latest developments, the two nations have been asked to be on standby in case the grand tournament cannot be hosted in India for various reasons.

Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced that India will remain the hosts of the 2021 T20 World Cyp while the postponed 2020 tournament which was set to be held in Australia will now be taking place in 2023.

So, identifying capable backup venues is a standard measure for any tournament.

Cricket in India has been suspended since March this year due to coronavirus and the country is now the third-worst affected by the global pandemic. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, was eventually postponed to an April 15 start.

Eventually, the tournament had to be postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown in the country on account of the pandemic.

It was recently decided, however, that the UAE will host this year’s IPL and will start on September 19.

Uncertainty also surrounds the rest of the domestic season in the country with former India captain and National Cricket Academy (NCA) Director of Cricket Operations Rahul Dravid recently admitting that some parts of it may have to be omitted even if a vaccine becomes available later in the year.

"A few international tournaments have been cancelled and repositioned, and people can always find time and place for that, but once October comes around, that’s when I think it’ll start hitting us more," said Dravid in a webinar.

"The next domestic season, for a lot of our young domestic players — juniors, Under-16s, Under-19s and women cricketers — start in October. If we aren’t able to get back to a level of normalcy from then — it could take longer — we’ll see the real impact on our domestic cricket and grassroots cricket. This year is probably more important for someone in his final year of Under-19s than say for someone who is 23-24."

(with IANS inputs)