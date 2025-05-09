Dubai serves as the headquarters of the International Cricket Council, with former BCCI secretary Jay Shah currently at the helm.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's plans to host the remaining Pakistan Super League matches in the UAE may face obstacles, as the Emirates Cricket Board is unlikely to approve the request due to border tensions between India and Pakistan. A source familiar with the situation at the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has indicated that the Board is poised to reject the PCB's request, despite the PCB's prior announcement that the PSL would be held in the UAE.

The source has pointed to security concerns arising from the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan as the primary reason for the potential rejection. Recent events have made the Emirates Cricket Board cautious about aligning itself with the PCB, as hosting the PSL could be seen as taking sides in the ongoing conflict.

“The Emirates Cricket Board has enjoyed a strong relationship with BCCI in recent years having hosted the ‘India’ edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, editions of the IPL as well as India matches during ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” the source further stated.

“The UAE has a diverse South Asian population which enjoys cricket. Hosting a tournament like the PSL in the midst of such tense circumstances could vitiate harmony, pose security risks and stir unnecessary friction between communities,” the source said.

The PCB announced early this morning that the final eight Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixtures, originally scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, will now be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A detailed schedule of the matches, including dates and venues, will be released soon, according to a statement issued by the PCB. Furthermore, the PCB recently canceled a match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi stadium.

In response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 tourists lost their lives, the Indian Armed Forces conducted Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. This operation targeted and destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Following this, Pakistan retaliated, leading to a series of drone attacks along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army successfully repelled and responded to these attacks during the night of May 8 and May 9.

