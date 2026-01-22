U19 World Cup: Pakistan accused of manipulation as slow chase alters NRR, Zimbabwe qualify over Scotland

Pakistan have been accused of manipulating the pace of their chase to influence net run rate calculations, triggering a major controversy in the qualification race. The slow chase allegedly helped Zimbabwe qualify ahead of Scotland, sparking debate over fairness and tournament integrity.

The 2026 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare turned out to be anything but ordinary. On Friday, January 22, Pakistan chased down Zimbabwe’s total, but not in a hurry. In fact, they slowed down on purpose during their run chase, all to give their Net Run Rate (NRR) a little nudge.

If you’re wondering what that means, here’s the deal: Pakistan won by eight wickets with a whopping 181 balls left, which locked in their spot in the Super Six as group runners-up. But the twist? That margin meant Zimbabwe grabbed third place and also made it to the next round. Scotland? Heartbreak. They missed out, even though they were so close.

Now, here’s where it gets weird. If Pakistan had finished the chase in the 26th over instead of the 27th, Scotland would have gone through. Just one over made all the difference. By stretching the game just a bit longer, Pakistan’s win gave Zimbabwe a tiny edge in NRR, knocking Scotland out.

So, why did Pakistan do it? Well, it was a clear tactic. Between overs 16 and 25, they played out 50 dot balls. They had 96 runs at the end of the 16th, but only crawled to 123 by the 25th. It looked odd, and fans definitely noticed.

But here’s the trick: in this tournament, the points and NRR you earn against teams that qualify from your group carry over to the Super Six. So, for Pakistan, only their results against England and Zimbabwe count in the next round. If Scotland had qualified, Pakistan’s big win over them would’ve counted instead, but because Zimbabwe made it, Pakistan’s huge margin over Zimbabwe boosts their NRR for the Super Six.

England got caught in the crossfire too. Their monster 252-run win over Scotland is now basically useless, since Scotland didn’t qualify. England did beat Zimbabwe with 22 overs to spare, but that’s not quite the same impact.

Naturally, this whole episode split cricket fans right down the middle. Some called it a clever use of the rules. Others saw it as manipulation and not in the spirit of the game. Scotland’s supporters, in particular, weren’t thrilled about being edged out because of someone else’s slow play.

Credit where it’s due: whether Pakistan knew it from the start or realized later, they’re now pacing the chase to ensure Zimbabwe qualify, improving their own chances heading into the Super Six.



You’d expect smart moves with Sarfaraz Ahmed in the management. https://t.co/cBLjp9azQr pic.twitter.com/TtJcFW5S1C — Pavilion Post (@CricinsightsX) January 22, 2026

Scenes in the Pakistan U19 game with NRR manipulation and Zimbabwe who looked very unlikely to qualify at the 16th over mark in that chase are now into the Super 6. Interesting to see how they implement the NRR manipulation laws for tactical advantages if they go onto apply them. — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) January 22, 2026

Could there be consequences? Maybe. The ICC’s Code of Conduct, specifically Law 2.11, says captains can face sanctions if they’re found guilty of manipulating matches for the wrong kind of tactical reasons—like playing in a way that messes with the standings or the NRR. It doesn’t cover corruption or betting, but it does target stuff like what happened here.

And now, with all that drama, the stage is set for Pakistan to face off against India. If India wins their last group match against New Zealand on January 24, the arch-rivals will clash in the Super Six on February 1 at Bulawayo Cricket Ground. That’s a showdown everyone’s waiting for.

